Historical Fiction Should Reflect the Things that Concern Us Today – Tim Weed QUOTES FOR WRITERS

As a reader of historical fiction, I’m looking for something bigger than a simple reconstruction of history. I’m looking to experience a new world, to enter a new and de-familiarized version of the past. I’m looking for an immersive story that brings interesting characters to life while simultaneously capturing something essential, not only about the historical setting, but also about the deeper truths of human existence.

The fact is that any contemporary historical novel must to some extent reflect contemporary values and preoccupations, and setting a book in the distant past can give us a uniquely clear-eyed perspective on the present.
Tim Weed

  1. Sarah Waldock
    August 20, 2023

    the past is a different country indeed, and though I agree in principle, I hate reading so-called historical novels which are nothing more than modern people on a stage in costume. I bang on about the description of feisty heroines, when the word meant up until the mid 1800s when it disappeared in England ‘flatulent.’ However, human nature doesn’t change and my soap box is abused women getting out of bad situations. When I wrote ‘The Advertised Bride’ I was working closely with my mother, because there was a subtext just for her, that she was my heroine escaping an abusive father, and running away with a sailor, which my father was at the time. She died before it was published, sadly, but I am glad she got to see it essentially completed.

  2. bridget whelan
    August 21, 2023

    The change of meaning of feisty is a new one on me – thanks for that. I shall pass it on to Mrs Finnegan. I am sure she will use it some how, some way.

    Wholeheartedly agree that human nature doesn’t change…that’s why Twelfth Night is still funny, that’s why Dickens is still so readable.

    Lovely to hear that your novel The Advertised Bride meant so much to your mother and she was able to read it before publication

