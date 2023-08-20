Historical Fiction Should Reflect the Things that Concern Us Today – Tim Weed QUOTES FOR WRITERS

As a reader of historical fiction, I’m looking for something bigger than a simple reconstruction of history. I’m looking to experience a new world, to enter a new and de-familiarized version of the past. I’m looking for an immersive story that brings interesting characters to life while simultaneously capturing something essential, not only about the historical setting, but also about the deeper truths of human existence.

The fact is that any contemporary historical novel must to some extent reflect contemporary values and preoccupations, and setting a book in the distant past can give us a uniquely clear-eyed perspective on the present.

Tim Weed

Picture credit: Chad Greiter on Unsplash

