My Son the Poet…would Byron be rapping if he were alive today?

It may not be your kind of thing, but you might like to try by pressing Watch on You Tube . I’ll be honest and say it is going to take 1.58 minutes of your life, but it will make a mother very happy.

And it’s got sub-titles – just saying.

And no bad words, unless you count mucus.

My Son the Poet…would Byron be rapping if he were alive today?

  1. Sarah Waldock
    August 21, 2023

    a much more erudite effort than many raps! and nice choice of graphics, which remind me of the group ‘Beast in Black.’ [is he familiar with the rap passages in music from ‘Poets of the Fall’? if not, I recommend listening to ‘Choice Millionaire’. ] Both groups I mention now do some rather wonderful videos, amateur low budget things at first, but well thought out, which he may well move to at some point, and I can’t think of many better exemplars to learn from if he progresses into film for his work. I wish him a successful career, and remind him of the words of Mark Twain…. you can only ever deserve success.

  2. bridget whelan
    August 22, 2023

    Thank you! I’ll pass your comments on.
    Most impressed your knowledge of contemporary rap

