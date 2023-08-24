BRIDGET WHELAN writer

A Chance to Write for BBC TV

The Open Call is the BBC’s once a year submission window. It opens at 12 noon Tuesday 7th November 2023 and closes at 12 noon Tuesday 5th December 2023.

They will accept drama or comedy/drama scripts from anyone, 18 or over, who is based in the UK or Republic of Ireland.

You don’t need to have any prior experience, writing credits or representation. You do need to send a minimum of 30 pages.

They PROMISE that at least the first 10 pages of every script will be read by a member of the BBC’s reading team and the most promising writers will be offered a place in one of the writer development groups.

Each year around 70 writers who enter the Open Call gain a place which is potentially a career-changing opportunity. Be in with a chance by preparing your script now so it’s polished and ready when the doors swing open in November.


What the BBC Want

The BBC is not expecting to discover projects to turn into TV productions. Instead they are looking for writers to develop and see all scripts as a calling card to showcase a writer’s talent, ability, and voice.

They want to see:

  • characters who are well rounded and drive the narrative
  • storytelling ability – handling of pace, climax, mood. 
  • new perspectives,
  • engaging dialogue

Learn How to Format Your TV Script

Although the rules say writers won’t be penalised if their formatting is imprecise, it is also clear that you need to present your 30+ pages in a professional way. You can study correctly formatted TV drama scripts HERE

Lots more information – including details of where to send your script when you’re ready – at the BBC Writersroom.

Great good luck.

One comment on “A Chance to Write for BBC TV

  1. beth
    August 24, 2023

    how cool

    Reply

