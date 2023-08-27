BRIDGET WHELAN writer

One Word at a Time – Matt Bell QUOTES FOR WRITERS

…. you may have to pretend that what you’re writing doesn’t matter, that it’s for you alone, that it’s not that important: not chapters, but scenes; not scenes, but scraps of stray images.

There’s no right or wrong way to proceed. But do proceed. Even if you only rarely advance in a straight line, even if you do so most often by retreating and trying again, even if you go forward by steps so tiny you find it hard to believe you’ll ever arrive at a full draft of your novel—as long as you keep writing, you’ll make it.

One word at a time—it’s all you have to do. It’s more than enough.

Matt Bell Literary Hub

Photo credit: Clique Images on Unsplash

4 comments on "One Word at a Time – Matt Bell QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Daniel Kemp
    August 27, 2023

    ‘Truth is wisdom and wisdom is truth.’ This gentleman, Matt Bell, writes so much wisdom in such a small quantity of truth.

    Reply
  2. Sarah Waldock
    August 27, 2023

    truth

    Reply

August 27, 2023

