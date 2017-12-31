BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

“You just have got to be brave enough to start…” Tom Stoppard QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

I feel that when I began writing, I had a need to know more about the play before I got into it. I think that’s the way I was thinking. But my actual experience is that the best way to find out what the structure is, is by writing the play out laterally. You just have got to be brave enough to start without knowing where you are going.
Tom Stoppard

2 comments on ““You just have got to be brave enough to start…” Tom Stoppard QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

  1. Jennie
    December 31, 2017

    Yes!

  2. Mira Prabhu
    December 31, 2017

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    You just have got to be brave enough to start without knowing where you are going.
    Tom Stoppard

December 31, 2017

