The pain and pleasure of writing a novel Dean Koontz QUOTES FOR WRITERS (and people who like quotes)

sad dogWriting a novel is like making love, but it’s also like having a tooth pulled. Pleasure and pain. Sometimes it’s like making love while having a tooth pulled.
Dean Koontz

  1. Mira Prabhu
    February 11, 2018

    Reblogged this on mira prabhu and commented:
    Writing a novel: Sometimes it’s like making love while having a tooth pulled.

