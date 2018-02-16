BRIDGET WHELAN writer

August is archive month. Posts from the past

The stories old boots can tell…and a decent pair of Jimmy Choo’s ART FOR WRITERS

VanGogh-APairofWornShoes

Van Gogh frequently painted boots and shoes, the more worn and muddy they were the better.

Looking through my writing exercises, I realise I focus on shoes quite often and, like Van Gogh, the more creased they are the better (although, having said, that a gleaming pair of Jimmy Choo’s says a lot about the owner, but even then it would better if there was a tiny rhinestone missing from the back…).

This is a very simple exercise.

There’s a discarded shoe on the street or in a country field. Describe it. Describe the owner. Tell the story of how it got there.

The exercise is inspired by Vincent, the poet Ted Hughes (I think his exercise was simply a shoe found on the moor ) and this very short Spike Jonzs Film How They Get There.

Finally, I’ll end with a quote from Van Gogh that I’ve just come across that has absolutely nothing to do with shoes, but a lot to do with how to live.

“I tell you, the more I think it over, the more I feel there is nothing more truly artistic than to love people.”

 

 

If you enjoyed this, there’s a pretty good chance you’d also like my writing guide Back to Creative Writing School. 100+ reviews on Amazon…just saying.
Amazon UK    Amazon US

 

Advertisements

One comment on “The stories old boots can tell…and a decent pair of Jimmy Choo’s ART FOR WRITERS

  1. ksbeth
    February 16, 2018

    love your final quote

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on February 16, 2018 by in Inspiring pictures and tagged , , , , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-5LV

Navigation

Advertisements

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 6,155 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: