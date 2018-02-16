The stories old boots can tell…and a decent pair of Jimmy Choo’s ART FOR WRITERS
Van Gogh frequently painted boots and shoes, the more worn and muddy they were the better.
Looking through my writing exercises, I realise I focus on shoes quite often and, like Van Gogh, the more creased they are the better (although, having said, that a gleaming pair of Jimmy Choo’s says a lot about the owner, but even then it would better if there was a tiny rhinestone missing from the back…).
This is a very simple exercise.
There’s a discarded shoe on the street or in a country field. Describe it. Describe the owner. Tell the story of how it got there.
The exercise is inspired by Vincent, the poet Ted Hughes (I think his exercise was simply a shoe found on the moor ) and this very short Spike Jonzs Film How They Get There.
Finally, I’ll end with a quote from Van Gogh that I’ve just come across that has absolutely nothing to do with shoes, but a lot to do with how to live.
“I tell you, the more I think it over, the more I feel there is nothing more truly artistic than to love people.”
love your final quote