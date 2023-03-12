Throwing It All Into The Book – Paul Harding QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
In the earlier stages, whatever I’m reading, whatever paintings I’m looking at, whatever music I’ve listening to, I throw it into the book. That article I saw in Science magazine about this or that—I throw it all in, and let it simmer. Over time you realize there are things that aren’t part of this book, so you put them in the file for next time. Then proceed as if the rest does connect or will—it’s a matter of discovery.
Paul Harding, novelist
Image Credit: Jazmin Quaynor on Unsplash
I questioned this at first, thinking that I generally play music which fits with what I’m writing… but then I thought a bit more. A piece of music stimulated a 15 book series for me… and odd conversations I overhear go into notebooks at least… odd facts from British Newspapers online… yes, he has a point.
What was the music that inspired so many stories?
Yes, it’s all filed in my head somewhere and my goal is to access it as needed
Me too.